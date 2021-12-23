1,125 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after buying an additional 700,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after buying an additional 340,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after buying an additional 309,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after buying an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,630. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $46.56 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

