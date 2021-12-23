12,000 Shares in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADGI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:ADGI opened at $8.91 on Thursday. Adagio Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $78.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.74.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24). Equities analysts predict that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.