1,538 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Acquired by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 25,623.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

BYND stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.06 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

