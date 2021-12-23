$16.29 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to announce sales of $16.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.05 billion and the lowest is $15.54 billion. MetLife reported sales of $20.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $66.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.57 billion to $67.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $65.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.96 billion to $69.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,857,000 after buying an additional 235,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,448 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in MetLife by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $61.78. 3,307,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,279. MetLife has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

