16,423 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,727,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,173,000 after purchasing an additional 361,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 717,546 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,441,000 after purchasing an additional 559,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 239,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 877,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 49,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $22.57. 21,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.56. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.