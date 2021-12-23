1,758 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after buying an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after buying an additional 545,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,142. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

