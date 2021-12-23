18,790 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

NYSE:KTB opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

