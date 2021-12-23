$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

WLTW stock opened at $238.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $197.63 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

