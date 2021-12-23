2,000 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.54, for a total value of $2,415,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $227,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 447,916 shares of company stock worth $133,807,834. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $258.29 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

