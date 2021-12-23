24,785 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 77,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 139.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $134.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day moving average is $136.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

