$278.20 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to post sales of $278.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.30 million and the highest is $304.93 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $193.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.30.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.83. 4,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,535. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $153.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

