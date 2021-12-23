$3.52 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report sales of $3.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.59 billion and the lowest is $3.51 billion. VMware posted sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

Shares of VMW traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,954. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.22. VMware has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,196,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after buying an additional 574,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

