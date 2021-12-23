$31.85 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post $31.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. AxoGen posted sales of $32.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $127.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $128.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $151.50 million, with estimates ranging from $149.70 million to $153.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. 4,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,381. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 157,504 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter worth about $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 428.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 48.1% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

