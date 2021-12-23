$345.23 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post sales of $345.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.94 million and the lowest is $329.50 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $154.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,317 shares of company stock worth $2,989,634. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 68.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 513,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,012. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

