$345.23 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post sales of $345.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.94 million and the lowest is $329.50 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $154.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,317 shares of company stock worth $2,989,634. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 68.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 513,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,012. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.