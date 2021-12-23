$348.44 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce $348.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.82 million to $354.70 million. Premier posted sales of $422.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the third quarter worth $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier during the second quarter worth $88,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Premier by 16.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 40.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

