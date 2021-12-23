360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.38. 13,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,377,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QFIN shares. CLSA boosted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

