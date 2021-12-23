$364.12 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce sales of $364.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.00 million and the highest is $368.91 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $389.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $148,550.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,420. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $62,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,774. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.