$4.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to announce sales of $4.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.95 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $15.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $17.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other Sunoco news, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 3,181.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,814,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 85.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 804.6% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 57,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUN traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 127,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,119. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.77. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

