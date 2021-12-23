$41.60 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report sales of $41.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.20 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $34.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.30 million to $155.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $212.07 million, with estimates ranging from $204.47 million to $226.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSHD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $136.67 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.67, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.93 and a 200-day moving average of $136.12.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $847,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,388 shares of company stock valued at $19,082,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 7.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $247,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.