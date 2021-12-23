41,896 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

