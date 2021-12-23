$5.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will report $5.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.92 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $25.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.43 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.77 billion to $27.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,343,000 after purchasing an additional 227,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,875 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 53,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.49 and a one year high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

