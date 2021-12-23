$52.17 Million in Sales Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will announce sales of $52.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.23 million. Seanergy Maritime posted sales of $21.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year sales of $142.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $151.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $157.65 million, with estimates ranging from $152.09 million to $163.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

SHIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.48. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

