$526.38 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report sales of $526.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $539.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $352.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $206,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.