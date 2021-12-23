$526.38 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report sales of $526.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $539.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $352.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $206,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.