$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to post $600,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $2.20 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

NASDAQ RESN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.04. Resonant has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

In other news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,134 shares of company stock valued at $173,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Resonant by 94.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Resonant by 45.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Resonant by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Resonant in the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

