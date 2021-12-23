6,007 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 956,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,855.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

