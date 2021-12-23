65,411 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 65,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

