8,832 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 93,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

DFUS opened at $50.95 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55.

