$9.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to post sales of $9.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.67 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $39.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.51 billion to $40.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $43.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.41 billion to $44.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.88.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $1,027,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.91 and its 200 day moving average is $178.69. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

