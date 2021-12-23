a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.44. 4,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 303,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

