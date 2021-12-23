a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.44. 4,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 303,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
