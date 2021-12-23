AAR (NYSE:AIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

AIR stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55. AAR has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAR stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of AAR worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

