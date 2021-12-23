ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $55.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 101,416 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 199,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

