Adams Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,719 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 7.1% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adams Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $18,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.12. The company had a trading volume of 428,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,825. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.73 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.56.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.