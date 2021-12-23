Adams Wealth Management Has $1.05 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Adams Wealth Management lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.80. 7,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.