Adams Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Adams Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.12. 33,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,763. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

