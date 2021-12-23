Adams Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Adams Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Realty Income by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,519. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

