ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Down 3%

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.38. 907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 139,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

