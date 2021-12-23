adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADDYY stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.51. The company had a trading volume of 60,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day moving average of $169.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.89. adidas has a 1-year low of $137.64 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.