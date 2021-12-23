Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,425 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Adobe worth $381,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,379 shares of company stock worth $29,204,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

Adobe stock opened at $563.98 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

