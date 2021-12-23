AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 87.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,412 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,806 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.

Shares of SQ opened at $167.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

