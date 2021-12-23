AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,575 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 3.66% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 135,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,070,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.27 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.26.

