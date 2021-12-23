AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.71 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.78% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 107.4% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 257.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDV stock opened at $142.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $153.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.12.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

