AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,580 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after acquiring an additional 828,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,051,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,924,000 after acquiring an additional 350,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,559,000 after buying an additional 336,058 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

DUK stock opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

