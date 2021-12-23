AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 131,987 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,448,000 after purchasing an additional 114,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,175,000 after buying an additional 438,950 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.13 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.