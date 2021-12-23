AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,064 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,633,000 after purchasing an additional 191,247 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% during the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,230,000 after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $162.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.87. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

