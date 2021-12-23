AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

