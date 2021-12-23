AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 233,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 20.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VVR opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

