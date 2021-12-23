Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGGZF shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Ag Growth International stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $37.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

