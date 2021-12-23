AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.29

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.29 and last traded at C$8.28, with a volume of 60277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.10.

Get AGF Management alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$577.27 million and a P/E ratio of 4.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.