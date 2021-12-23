Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.89. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

NYSE:ADC opened at $68.39 on Monday. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,793 shares of company stock worth $2,081,126. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after buying an additional 896,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,813,000 after buying an additional 1,061,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,213,000 after purchasing an additional 726,359 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $266,241,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,435,000 after purchasing an additional 282,814 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.