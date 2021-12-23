Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 32.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at $1,452,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Agree Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

ADC opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.41. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,793 shares of company stock worth $2,081,126 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

